Hellenic Dynamics (LON:HELD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.60

Hellenic Dynamics Plc (LON:HELD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.67 ($0.02), with a volume of 9848875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.77 ($0.02).
Hellenic Dynamics Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.81.
About Hellenic Dynamics
Hellenic Dynamics Plc engages in the cultivation and supply of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) dominant strains of medical cannabis flowers in Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
