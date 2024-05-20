Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Herbalife in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

Herbalife Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of HLF opened at $10.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28. Herbalife has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. Herbalife’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $74,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,421.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Herbalife news, EVP Henry C. Wang acquired 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $25,835.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,604.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $74,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,279 shares in the company, valued at $993,421.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 66,532 shares of company stock valued at $643,642. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Herbalife by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,561,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,759,000 after buying an additional 43,452 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of Herbalife by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 9,203,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,495,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Herbalife by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,989,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,808,000 after buying an additional 209,949 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its position in shares of Herbalife by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 3,121,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,669,000 after buying an additional 104,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of Herbalife by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,244,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,561,000 after buying an additional 565,124 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

