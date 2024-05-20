Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $4.09 or 0.00006103 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $149.53 million and $16,148.93 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.10403596 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $14,656.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

