Hermez Network Price Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 20th. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $155.44 million and $85,473.36 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for about $4.25 or 0.00006139 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00009402 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011132 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001442 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,249.32 or 0.99919993 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00011704 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.80 or 0.00099274 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.10403596 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $14,656.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

