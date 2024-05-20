HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.

HF Sinclair has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. HF Sinclair has a payout ratio of 31.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HF Sinclair to earn $6.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

NYSE:DINO opened at $58.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.51. HF Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $40.12 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

DINO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.94 per share, with a total value of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 131,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,879.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

