HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Director Acquires $372,905.00 in Stock

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) Director Franklin Myers purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Franklin Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

On Monday, February 26th, Franklin Myers purchased 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.94 per share, with a total value of $246,369.20.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

DINO stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.25. 1,472,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,478. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.17. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $41.09 and a 52 week high of $64.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.31.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DINO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on HF Sinclair

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,666,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,704 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,214,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $65,774,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,728,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 15,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 665,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,168,000 after purchasing an additional 660,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.