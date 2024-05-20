Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires 23,640 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,640 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 416,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 122,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $100,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 588,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,347. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $14.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.08% and a negative net margin of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

Further Reading

