Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 202,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.55% of Myers Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 13.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Myers Industries by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 450,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 69,231 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,110,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MYE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Myers Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MYE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.29. 51,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,548. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average is $19.56. Myers Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $191.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.60 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 16th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Myers Industries Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Further Reading

