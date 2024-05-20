Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 573,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,633 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Destination XL Group were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DXLG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 64,583 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 212,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 77,853 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 173.0% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 110,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 70,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Destination XL Group by 34.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Destination XL Group

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,691,577 shares in the company, valued at $17,928,467.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXLG traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 47,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $5.36.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $137.14 million during the quarter.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States. The company's stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

