Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 69,768.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662,800 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Payoneer Global worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 2.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 129,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global Trading Down 0.3 %

PAYO traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $5.85. 729,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,614. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07. Payoneer Global Inc. has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $6.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.63 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

View Our Latest Report on Payoneer Global

Insider Transactions at Payoneer Global

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Avi Zeevi sold 23,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $140,378.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 430,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Avi Zeevi sold 23,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $140,378.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 430,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,324.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 16,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $89,996.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,156,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,014,780.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,200,727 shares of company stock valued at $5,716,015. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.