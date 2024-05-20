Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys 33,394 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Free Report) by 322.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,394 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NHC. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 9,150.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in National HealthCare by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

National HealthCare Stock Performance

Shares of NHC stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,763. National HealthCare Co. has a 52-week low of $56.87 and a 52-week high of $101.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.37.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $300.91 million during the quarter.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

