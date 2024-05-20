Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,200 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alight were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALIT. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 1,767.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,998,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,633,000 after buying an additional 4,730,410 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,947,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Alight by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,069,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,227,000 after purchasing an additional 249,802 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,171,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,711 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Alight during the 4th quarter valued at $640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALIT shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Alight from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Alight from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Alight stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,029,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,774,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Alight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $10.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.63.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Alight had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alight news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 83,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $7,894,821.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,115,183 shares in the company, valued at $771,753,903.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 26,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $234,167.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,963,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,525,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 83,016 shares of Alight stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $7,894,821.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,115,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,753,903.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 543,029 shares of company stock valued at $12,385,217. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

