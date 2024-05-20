Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $2.01 Million Position in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,899 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.06% of Everspin Technologies worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Everspin Technologies by 16.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 507,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 73,109 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Everspin Technologies during the third quarter worth about $339,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Everspin Technologies by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 10,547 shares during the period. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Everspin Technologies

In other Everspin Technologies news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 20,000 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,185.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,185.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Schrenk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $40,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 115,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,609.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,968 shares of company stock worth $590,033. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MRAM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.23. 39,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,649. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28. The company has a market cap of $134.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.99. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $14.43 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRAM. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everspin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

