Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $2.38 Million Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 362.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 296,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,160 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Bausch Health Companies worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 394,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 221,213 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1,397.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 362,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 338,624 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,487,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,429,000 after purchasing an additional 175,489 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,157,000. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BHC traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $6.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,309,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,614. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $11.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 2,370.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

BHC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

