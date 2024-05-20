Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,720 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Guardant Health worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 362.3% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Guardant Health by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia purchased 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $38,972.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at $226,706.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guardant Health Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GH traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.20. 1,086,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,901. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.65). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 246.47% and a negative net margin of 76.34%. The business had revenue of $155.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GH. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Further Reading

