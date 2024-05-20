Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $3.82 Million Position in VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,982 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.34% of VersaBank worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VersaBank by 24.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VersaBank Stock Performance

VersaBank stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.69. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.78. VersaBank has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05.

VersaBank Announces Dividend

VersaBank ( NASDAQ:VBNK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. VersaBank had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $21.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 million. Analysts predict that VersaBank will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.0184 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

About VersaBank

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

