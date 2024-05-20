Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,813 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.60% of Lifeway Foods worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Lifeway Foods Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of LWAY stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.17. The stock had a trading volume of 241,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.57 million, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $28.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $44.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric A. Hanson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $383,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,487.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,229,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,932,785.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric A. Hanson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $383,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,487.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,940 over the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LWAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Lifeway Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LWAY

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LWAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.