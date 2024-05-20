Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 1,240.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 584,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,024,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after buying an additional 1,423,121 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,339,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,548,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,174,000 after purchasing an additional 412,599 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 122.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 515,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 283,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $972,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMRX traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $6.76. 632,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,461. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 234.06% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $616.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.67 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

