Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $4.32 Million in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 141,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of ACI Worldwide as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 142.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.8% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.74. 63,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,850. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.20. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.61.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.