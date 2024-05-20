Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 165,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Oceaneering International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OII. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,757,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 541.1% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 982,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,901,000 after purchasing an additional 829,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,161,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 18.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,437,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,134,000 after acquiring an additional 705,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Oceaneering International by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,202,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,930,000 after purchasing an additional 256,036 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE OII traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $24.00. 274,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,728. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $599.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.58 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Our Latest Report on Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.