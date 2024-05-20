Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 316,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 376,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 103,480 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 258,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 94,302 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 16,194 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 66.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 60,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 22,363 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

LSI Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

LYTS stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.97. The company had a trading volume of 16,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,892. The company has a market capitalization of $465.21 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.82. LSI Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.71 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

