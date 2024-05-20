Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Upwork worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPWK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,565,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,461,000 after buying an additional 702,595 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Upwork by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 526,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 288,330 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Upwork by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 956,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 43,081 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Upwork by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 68,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Upwork by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 67,308 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 43,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $562,162.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,980 shares in the company, valued at $14,994,502.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $37,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 43,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $562,162.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,980 shares in the company, valued at $14,994,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,374 shares of company stock worth $889,478 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.66. 626,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,153. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $16.36. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

