Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes $1.90 Million Position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 56,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the third quarter worth $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in DXP Enterprises by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

DXP Enterprises stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.99. The company had a trading volume of 17,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,907. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average is $39.62. The company has a market capitalization of $828.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.72. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $57.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $407.04 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

DXPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXP Enterprises

Insider Activity at DXP Enterprises

In other news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 621,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,551,468.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DXP Enterprises

(Free Report)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.