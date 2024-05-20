Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes $3.91 Million Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 100,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRLB. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 3,795.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRLB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Proto Labs from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th.
Proto Labs Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:PRLB traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.03 million, a PE ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 1.36. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $41.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.34.
About Proto Labs
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.
