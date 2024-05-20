Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Hilton Food Group Price Performance

Shares of LON HFG traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 942 ($11.83). 67,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,656. Hilton Food Group has a 12-month low of GBX 614 ($7.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 957 ($12.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.45. The company has a market cap of £844.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,352.50, a PEG ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 883.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 804.62.

Get Hilton Food Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hilton Food Group

In other Hilton Food Group news, insider Patricia Dimond sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 867 ($10.89), for a total value of £19,386.12 ($24,348.30). 13.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.