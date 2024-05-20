Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Up to $14.57

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.57, but opened at $15.95. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $17.28, with a volume of 6,323,121 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HIMS shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 30.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,728.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 50,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $822,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 50,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $822,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 2,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $33,183.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 588,695 shares of company stock valued at $8,342,715. 17.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth about $76,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.