Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 107.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,658 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,529,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 74,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Hologic by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,070,000 after buying an additional 26,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 23,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hologic news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOLX. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on HOLX

Hologic Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,708. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.71. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.