Horizen (ZEN) Price Tops $9.02 on Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Horizen has a market cap of $135.47 million and $6.80 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.02 or 0.00012955 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00053830 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00035886 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,012,819 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

