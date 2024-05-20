Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $68,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 6.9% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HUBB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.57.

Shares of HUBB traded up $6.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $399.53. 75,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,072. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $401.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $248.37 and a twelve month high of $429.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

