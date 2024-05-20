Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,497 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $21,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,040,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $992,938,000 after acquiring an additional 119,760 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Humana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,409,000 after purchasing an additional 402,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $676,800,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Humana by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,327,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,850,000 after buying an additional 64,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Humana by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,749,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HUM traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $355.22. 1,411,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $298.61 and a one year high of $530.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $322.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.76. The company has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Humana from $391.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $426.39.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

