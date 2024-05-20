IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.59

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 485532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on IAMGOLD from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.62.

IAMGOLD Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.68.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 3.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Further Reading

