ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Gap Down to $4.77

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.77, but opened at $4.65. ICL Group shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 60,411 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on ICL Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

ICL Group Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.25.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0457 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.35%.

Institutional Trading of ICL Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in ICL Group by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

