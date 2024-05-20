ICON Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 20th. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market cap of $219.38 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 996,571,171 coins and its circulating supply is 996,570,109 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 996,565,406.176503 with 996,565,400.7895327 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.2236147 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $4,627,417.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

