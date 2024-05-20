IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) PT Raised to $99.00 at Mizuho

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $88.00 to $99.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

IDA has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim cut IDACORP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised IDACORP to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of IDACORP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.80.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $98.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.55. IDACORP has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $107.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $448.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

