Imperial Petroleum Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IMPP)

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 5,632 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 140% compared to the typical volume of 2,344 call options.

Imperial Petroleum Price Performance

NASDAQ IMPP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 481,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,233. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $125.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.18. Imperial Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMPP. Towerview LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Petroleum in the third quarter worth $632,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $456,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Imperial Petroleum by 174.4% during the first quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 398,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 253,230 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Imperial Petroleum by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 45,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 35,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

