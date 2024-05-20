Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.27.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average of $18.35. Infosys has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

