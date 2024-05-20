ING Groep NV Acquires 20,719 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 44,083.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,719 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $6,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 142 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total transaction of $690,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,783 shares in the company, valued at $116,203,606.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total transaction of $690,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,203,606.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,685 shares of company stock worth $27,622,407 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The Cigna Group stock opened at $339.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $365.71. The stock has a market cap of $96.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $352.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.48.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

