ING Groep NV Buys 253,900 Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Free Report) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 811,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,900 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in NGL Energy Partners were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Horizons LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in NGL Energy Partners by 457.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. 40.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

NGL stock opened at $5.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38. NGL Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

