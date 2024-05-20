ING Groep NV Grows Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 232.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 807.7% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at $379,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,841 shares of company stock worth $7,971,257. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Price Performance

GLW opened at $35.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average of $31.18. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Corning’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 157.75%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

