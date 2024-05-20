ING Groep NV Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

ING Groep NV cut its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 83.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 724,076 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 48,789 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $45.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $46.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average is $38.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $540,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $540,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,361.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

