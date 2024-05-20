ING Groep NV Has $6.74 Million Holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 548.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,756,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,485,000 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.29% of Ardagh Metal Packaging worth $6,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 29.7% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. 16.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.20 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.10 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

NYSE:AMBP opened at $4.05 on Monday. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 55.91%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is -285.69%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

