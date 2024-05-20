ING Groep NV Makes New $4.89 Million Investment in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $132.33 on Monday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $147.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.73. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $180,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,791. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $180,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,791. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $221,274.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,097.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,134 shares of company stock worth $488,795. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

