ING Groep NV Makes New Investment in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,000. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.07% of AptarGroup as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AptarGroup by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,617,000 after acquiring an additional 30,831 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in AptarGroup by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. William Blair upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ATR opened at $147.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.57. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.63 and a 52 week high of $151.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.40 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.83%. On average, analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 35.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AptarGroup news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $4,533,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,528,930.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $4,533,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,528,930.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $672,347.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,799.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,334 shares of company stock valued at $6,467,171 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

