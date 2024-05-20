ING Groep NV Makes New Investment in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,552,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of RB Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,967,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in RB Global by 8.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $177,031.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,297.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $177,031.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,297.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $871,269.12. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 30,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,816 shares of company stock worth $1,133,055 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RBA shares. StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

RB Global Stock Performance

RBA stock opened at $74.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.10. RB Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $80.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.88.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. RB Global had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. RB Global’s payout ratio is 65.06%.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

