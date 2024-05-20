ING Groep NV Purchases 1,262 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,834,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,834,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total value of $10,079,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,081,302.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $30,941,120 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FICO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,224.40.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO stock opened at $1,425.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,232.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,193.56. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $745.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,425.16. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. Equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

