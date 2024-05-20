ING Groep NV Sells 20,648 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

ING Groep NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,648 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Datadog were worth $7,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 165,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,077,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $981,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total transaction of $1,954,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at $35,851,883.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total transaction of $1,954,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at $35,851,883.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $15,064,484.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 290,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,419,630.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 712,402 shares of company stock worth $89,071,727 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $120.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 375.22, a P/E/G ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.19 and a 200 day moving average of $121.17. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.81 and a 1 year high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Datadog to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.58.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

