ING Groep NV Sells 2,975 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

ING Groep NV trimmed its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 78.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of NVR by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 14.3% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 24 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in NVR by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR opened at $7,669.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5,210.49 and a 1 year high of $8,211.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7,750.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7,201.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $99.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,426.79, for a total value of $3,713,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,626,779.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,426.79, for a total transaction of $3,713,395.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,626,779.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,492.42, for a total value of $5,619,315.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,640,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,702 shares of company stock valued at $27,985,010 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

