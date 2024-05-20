InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Stock Price Up 9.7%

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $4.06. 2,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 25,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

INNV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on InnovAge from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on InnovAge from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $586.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INNV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of InnovAge by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,842,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after buying an additional 13,193 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of InnovAge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after buying an additional 62,141 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of InnovAge by 386.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

