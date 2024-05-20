Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $3.50 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.13% from the company’s current price.

Shares of INSG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.18. 64,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,334. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80. Inseego has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $85.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Inseego will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Inseego in the first quarter worth about $2,132,000. Braslyn Ltd. bought a new stake in Inseego in the fourth quarter worth about $1,675,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Inseego in the fourth quarter worth about $1,674,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Inseego by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 207,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 26,850 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Inseego by 16.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,602,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 225,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.

