Insider Buying: Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Purchases 16 Shares of Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Paul Hayes bought 16 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 929 ($11.67) per share, with a total value of £148.64 ($186.69).

Paul Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 19th, Paul Hayes acquired 212 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 848 ($10.65) per share, with a total value of £1,797.76 ($2,257.93).

On Monday, April 8th, Paul Hayes sold 59,074 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 869 ($10.91), for a total transaction of £513,353.06 ($644,753.91).

On Tuesday, March 26th, Paul Hayes acquired 3,964 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 869 ($10.91) per share, for a total transaction of £34,447.16 ($43,264.46).

HWDN opened at GBX 928.50 ($11.66) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of £5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,018.48, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 605 ($7.60) and a one year high of GBX 937 ($11.77). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 881.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 808.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 16.20 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,565.22%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,010 ($12.69) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.55) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 930 ($11.68) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 865 ($10.86) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 670 ($8.41) to GBX 680 ($8.54) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 856.43 ($10.76).

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

